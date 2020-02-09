When should parents take a child who is experiencing knee pain to the doctor?
The timing/timeline of the knee pain and the associated symptoms help determine when to bring your child to the doctor.
If he or she falls and will not walk due to knee pain, then a trip to a same-day appointment, urgent care or emergency department is probably best to rule out a possible fracture.
If he or she has a lot of swelling inside of the knee after an injury — like there is a balloon under their kneecap, but he or she is still able to walk — then a more urgent, but not emergency, visit is needed. If the pain comes and goes, then a more relaxed timeline is appropriate.
However, if the pain does not go away within a week or two, then it is reasonable to be evaluated by a healthcare provider. If your child has knee (or any leg) pain and a fever, he or she should be seen that day or the next day. If the child has a feeling of catching or instability in the knee, then consider earlier follow-up within a week.
If the only symptom is knee pain, especially if it is tied to certain activities, then consider limiting the activity and treating with rest, ice, compression, elevation and anti-inflammatory medication (ibuprofen) — and bring the child in for evaluation in a week or two if the pain is still present.
Sometimes, knee pain stems from a hip problem, which should be considered in the workup. Anti-inflammatory medications work best when taken regularly, so consider providing medication three times a day if it is safe for your child until resolution of his or her pain. If the pain persists, it is recommended that you see a specialist, such as the ones available at the UVa Children’s outpatient clinics at the Battle Building.
For more information, or to make an appointment, call (434) 924-2301 or visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/pediatric-orthopedics.
