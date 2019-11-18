Will Mackenzie loves adventure.
Whether it’s working under the hood of his family’s automobiles or coordinating a road trip across the country in an RV after graduation, the Albemarle High School senior cross country runner likes to challenge himself with new experiences.
That sense of adventure was on display last Saturday as Mackenzie claimed runner-up honors at the VHSL Class 5 state cross country championships at the historic Great Meadow course.
The senior posted a personal best time of 15 minutes, 54 seconds to finish second behind Deep Run’s Colby Burcham (15:36). It also helped Albemarle (52) edge Deep Run (86) to claim it’s second state cross country championship in three years and earn Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
“In order to be a cross country runner, it takes a lot of time, effort, patience and persistence,” Mackenzie said. “You have to be willing to put forth all your effort, day-in and day-out. Along with the mighty physical demands of this sport, a strong mentality is key. You have to be mentally strong in this sport.”
The passion for running started when he was in the first grade and more than a decade later, the dedication to distance running hasn’t wavered.
“I pretty much knew from that point that I would run in high school,” Mackenzie said. “Whenever there was a race for kids in the community, I would participate. I wouldn’t say I was obsessed with running, but I did enjoy racing.”
Mackenzie said he played other sports growing up, including soccer, baseball and swimming, but didn’t find the same connection with them to continue.
“In all three of those, I either wasn’t very good or I got bored with it,” he said.
He joined the Albemarle cross country program as a freshman and has been a part of some pretty memorable accomplishments over the past four years.
As a sophomore, he was a member of the Patriots’ team that captured a state title. Last fall, he earned all-state honors with a ninth-place finish at the state meet (16:38) as his team finished third.
“That great win two years ago and the great loss last year pushed us this year to run our very best,” Mackenzie said. “This year’s team is a completely different level than in 2017, where we won with no all-state runners. This year was a lot of individual goals combined to make one big team goal.”
The journey to the team’s success was forged in October, when Albemarle represented Virginia at the Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary, North Carolina. Mackenzie ran a 16:01 in the Boys of Champions division race that featured some of the top high school cross country runners in the Mid-Atlantic.
Mackenzie credits an injury free campaign for allowing him to achieve his goals. The senior said he was pain free for most of the season and only missed one day of training because of injury.
“In the week leading up to the state meet, I did everything right,” Mackenzie said. “I ate, hydrated and slept well. I got myself mentally dialed in the race a few hours before.”
The senior says that he’s very focused and relaxed leading up to a race, but admits he likes to crack jokes with his teammates to lighten the mood before the starting gun goes off.
After that, it’s all business.
“My mindset before the gun goes off is to clear my mind by focusing on my breathing,” Mackenzie said. “This allows me to relax my mind and body for the few seconds or more before the sound of the gun. At the sound of the gun, I move into the front pack right away and relax into the fast pace.”
The plan worked beautifully Saturday afternoon as he found his groove from the beginning with the leaders.
“I had a great start with no issues and relaxed into the pace for the first mile,” he explained. “I pushed hard mentally and ended second overall in the race. This was a big step forward for me individually.”
As a sophomore, he finished 41st at the state meet with a time of 17:22. Two years later, he shaved nearly two minutes off that time to finish second overall.
“I would rank this race as one of my greatest races, but I still do look back at it as I’m happy, but not satisfied,” Mackenzie said. “This race was a huge step forward for us as a team, but we also have bigger goals for this, as we’re trying to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals regionals.”
The top two teams from Delaware to Florida are invited to participate in this prestigious event. Albemarle coach Adrian Lorenzoni said the Patriots are ranked fifth, just behind Jefferson District rival Western Albemarle.
Lorenzoni couldn’t be prouder of his team leader.
“Will’s progression as an athlete over the past four years has been a joy to watch,” Lorenzoni said. “He has gone from a 24:50 in his first 5K to the No. 2 runner in 5A. His maturity and confidence in his running has developed to a level I have only seen in a few other athletes. He doesn’t put anyone on a pedestal and forces his teammates to do the same.”
That attitude also carries over into his personal life, too. He loves to work on cars and provides routine maintenance for his parents and siblings.
“I’m more of a Mr. Fix-it type of guy,” Mackenzie said. “I do certain repairs on vehicles. Although it isn’t fun to run into a problem, I do enjoy solving my way out of it.”
In addition, Mackenzie has a strong bond with his grandmother and enjoys spending time with her. He also fancies himself as a pretty decent cook, including his favorites steak, lasagna, spaghetti and Caesar salads.
“One thing that makes me unique is when I get focused on something that I want, I can be very persistent,” he said. “I eat a lot and try to make all of it healthy. I’m pretty good at cooking. It may not be a talent for me, but it is a skill that is great to have.”
He’s also a fan of classical music, including Mozart.
“I was first introduced to it by my English teacher in my sophomore year,” he explained. “She would play it in class as we wrote in-class essays. I found that it didn’t help me concentrate, but it did help me relax.”
In school, Mackenzie’s favorite subjects are science based, including chemistry and physics. He hopes to pursue a degree chemical or mechanical engineering and a potential minor in business.
The Albemarle senior would love to continue his cross country career at the next level and plans to spend the next few weeks talking with programs to gauge interest. Ultimately, he would love to go to either Virginia or Virginia Tech.
Lorenzoni said Mackenzie is truly unique.
“He loves to argue and with that is always bringing a fun, joking atmosphere to the team,” Lorenzoni said.
The Albemarle coach said his favorite story about Mackenzie is the fact that he and his senior teammates are buying a used RV to drive across the country after they graduate as their version of “Beach Week”
“Will is doing all the research and shopping for that,” Lorenzoni said. “The idea of shopping for an RV is what he lives for. I love that so much.”
Mackenzie credits his coach for bringing the best out in him.
“I am thankful for the talents I have been given and the great coaching I have received to be a part of the Albemarle cross country team,” he said. “Coach Lorenzoni is a great coach and has really pulled our team together. I have made some great, life-long friendships that I am very happy to have.”
