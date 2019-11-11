Soren Scott spent most of his high school career as a playmaker for the Covenant boys soccer team, setting up teammates for goals.
In the VISAA Division II state tournament, the senior midfielder showed he’s just as adept at finishing off plays too, scoring in both the state semifinals and championship game to lead the Eagles to their first state title since 2013.
“Earlier in the season, I was playing more center-mid and getting more assists than goals,” Scott said. “But as I started playing more striker and getting more comfortable in that position, I started finding more opportunities.”
Scott ranked second on the team with 11 goals and led the team with nine assists as Covenant set a new program-record with 19 wins and went a perfect 10-0 in conference play. Six of those goals came during the Eagles’ final five games, including two on high school soccer’s biggest stage, to earn Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
Last Thursday, Scott scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute to play in overtime to lift the Eagles to a 1-0 victory over Trinity Christian School in the VISAA state semifinals. Not only was the goal the first of the game, but it was the Eagles’ first tally in three straight trips to the state semifinals. Covenant had been shut out in its previous two state semifinal appearances.
“Going into the [semifinal] game, I honestly just wanted someone to score,” Scott said. “When Darrius [Tyler] passed me the ball in the semis in overtime, I knew time was winding down, so I knew I had to shoot.”
Twenty-four hours later, the senior found the back of the net again with the opening salvo for Covenant in the VISAA Division II state championship game against Seton.
“In the finals, I received an amazing pass from Cade [Kuehler] and I saw the goalkeeper a little off his line so I took advantage of the opportunity,” Scott said. “It was their passes that set me up for both goals.”
Scott said the Eagles entered Richmond’s City Stadium last week with a fresh mindset.
“Our coaches emphasized being humble, but confident and we took that mentality into the tournament, knowing that we had the skill to win, but that in order to finish it, we couldn’t underestimate any team,” he said. “I kept telling the guys throughout each tournament game ‘I don’t want to be the team that goes home sad. I don’t want this to be the last time I play with ya’ll. Let finish what we didn’t last year.”
After both games, the Eagles celebrated with a beverage of choice, chocolate milk, to signify the team’s season-long mantra.
“We were determined to return to [the state tournament] and finally win one,” Scott said. “Something the guys say is to take the other team’s cookies and dip them in milk. So, we dipped the cookies in milk.”
Success on the soccer pitch is nothing new for Scott, who literally grew up with the sport.
“My dad played soccer in college at JMU and my siblings have all played soccer, so I guess my family has always been a soccer family,” Scott said. “I started playing when I was 5 and it’s always been my No. 1 sport, although I did play basketball in the winters from ages 6-9, but then I started playing Futsal in the winter. There was never really a time when I had to make a decision between soccer and another sport. It’s always been soccer for me.”
His favorite player growing up was former Atletico Madrid and New York FC standout David Villa.
“I always loved the Spanish national team and Villa was my hero,” Scott said. “I even dressed up as him for Halloween one year. Currently, my favorite player is [Real Madrid’s] Luka Modric and I’d say that’s who I try to emulate on the field.”
Scott’s soccer career at Covenant started in the eighth grade, when he joined the varsity squad. After growing up as a right-side midfielder, he was moved to left side to help him develop his left foot and make him a more well-rounded player.
As a junior, Covenant Coach Bryan Verbrugge shifted Scott to a center-midfielder role to take advantage of his playmaking ability. This fall, he split time at center-mid and striker to give the Eagles more offensive options.
Scott said learning multiple positions was a good thing in his development.
“Because I’ve moved around the midfield so much, my responsibilities have also shifted from getting open to receive the ball out wide, beating guys down the sideline and putting in crosses [as an outside-mid] to distributing the ball to strikers, seeing the whole field and being a vocal leader [as a center-mid],” Scott said.
The senior said this year’s role was intriguing.
“Striker was pretty new to me, but Coach [Verbrugge] liked the connection between Josiah [McCaskill] and I, so I had to learn how to make dangerous runs up top and be an option for the midfield,” he said. “When I get the ball, I’m usually looking for a teammate making a run, but if no one’s open, then I will look for a dribbling lane and try to get a shot off.”
Off the pitch, Scott has an eclectic array of interests. The senior is a big Leonardo DiCaprio fan and calls “Inception” his favorite movie. He enjoys “The Office” and his musical tastes range from Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” to Guns N’ Roses.
Scott’s passion for the arts is evident. He’s been involved in two musical productions at Covenant. As a sophomore, he was a part of the ensemble for the school’s production of South Pacific. Last year, he was cast as one of the main character’s friends in Footloose.
In addition, Scott has been a part of two A capella groups at Covenant.
“I had some friends doing it and I ended up enjoying it,” Scott said. “We did an assortment of songs from various genres. The coolest place we performed was at a musical festival in Washington, D.C.”
Scott is still figuring out his plans for after high school.
He’s entertained ideas of playing soccer at the next level, but the senior admits he’d like to go to college for academics rather than athletics, possibly at Virginia Tech. He’s also thought about joining the ROTC program.
Regardless if he plays soccer at the next level or not, Scott admits it would be hard to top what the Covenant boys soccer program did this year.
“It feels amazing to walk off the field for the last time as a state champion,” Scott said. “Only one team gets to end the season with a win and for us to be that team is incredible. We’ve been working for this our whole varsity careers and we finally achieved our goal of bringing home a conference and state banner for our school. There’s no better way to end your soccer career.”
If Friday’s state championship was his final game in a soccer uniform, Scott admits it’s one he won’t soon forget.
“I love all the guys on the team,” Scott said. “Most of the seniors and juniors have been playing together for years, so we’re all very comfortable with each other on the field and we’re all best friends off the field. There’s no group of guys I’d rather play with.
“This team is a family.”
