Albemarle Morris Men: Charlottesville’s English dance troupe performs throughout the year. No skills or prior experience needed or expected. Dance is purely for enjoyment and socializing. Weekly rehearsals and pub visits begin at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the McIntire Room at Central Library. Details: clarkefan42@gmail.com or bill@horseshoeroadtransa.com. (202) 236-6324.
Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra: Classical community nonprofit string ensemble of about two dozen musicians is looking for additional intermediate to advanced string players. Violinists are particularly needed, but all are welcome. Weekly rehearsals are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays at downtown Charlottesville Friends Meeting House. Details: brco@brco.avenue.org; brco.avenue.org or (434) 293-1617.
Charlottesville Municipal Band: Eighty-member community band with annual 10-concert season has openings for bassoon and baritone/euphonium for the 2020 season, but contact the band to inquire about openings in all sections. Rehearsals are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: cvilleband.org. Audition information: (434) 295-9850.
Charlottesville Threshold Singers: New singers are welcome at Wednesday evening rehearsals near Barracks Road. No auditions required. Singers should be able to carry a tune, learn and maintain parts and communicate kindness through their voices. The choir is a chapter of a national nonprofit network of a cappella singers offering support at end-of-life bedsides and other times when people need comfort and peace. Details: CharlottesvilleThresh oldSingers.org. (434) 977-6614.
Crozet Chorus: The community-based chorus is accepting members for its upcoming season. Register at crozetchorus.org; no auditions are required. Information: crozetchorus.org. (908) 343-9613.
Crozet Community Orchestra has weekly rehearsals under the direction of Philip Clark from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Crozet Baptist Church in Crozet. Openings available for string, trumpet, trombone, percussion and bassoon players; no auditions are required. Details and registration: crozetcommunityorchestra.org. Register under the Musicians tab, or email crozetorchestra@gmail.com. (434) 987-5517.
Jeffersonland Chorus: Thirty-member a cappella men’s group, the Charlottesville-area chapter of the international Barbershop Harmony Society, sings pop, country, doo-wop, jazz and traditional barbershop songs at 7 p.m. Mondays at University Baptist Church. Visitors are welcome for voice placement, or just to listen. Details: jlchorus.org. (434) 260-0857.
Madison Choral Society: Rehearsals continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays with director Rafael Scarfullery at Madison United Methodist Church to prepare for performances of the less familiar Easter portions of Handel's "Messiah" on May 15 and 17. The group is looking for singers in all parts. A small orchestra will accompany the singers during the performances. Please bring a Schirmer score if you have one; loaner copies will be available. Details: madisonchoralsociety.org. (540) 672-5942.
