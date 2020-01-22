This week’s Be There attractions begin with a piano-rock birthday party.
Kristen Rae Bowden, Joe Lawlor and the Bowery Band will perform in Bowdy’s Birthday Bash at 8 p.m. Friday at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall.
Singer-songwriter Bowden released an 11-track debut collection, “Language and Mirrors,” that captures her diverse influences. She’s inspired by artists ranging from Led Zeppelin to Fleetwood Mac to Radiohead to John Prine to Stephen Sondheim.
Also performing will be Wild Common, a local New Appalachian band featuring frontwoman Davina Jackson, fiddler Nate Leath, drummer Rob Hubbard, bassist Dhara Goradia, keyboardist Bryan Holmes, songwriter and guitarist Brennan Gilmore and rapper Atreyu Jackson, Davina Jackson’s son.
Tickets are $10. For details, go to thesoutherncville.com.
Jazz from Chicago
The Joe Policastro Trio will be performing on WTJU’s “Offbeat Roadhouse” broadcast at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by an after-show at Fellini’s.
Bassist Joe Policastro, guitarist Dave Miller and drummer Mikel Avery will team up for an evening of alternative jazz that draws on a variety of musical influences.
The trio’s fourth album is “Nothing Here Belongs.” It follows previous releases “West Side Story Suite,” “POPS!” and “Screen Sounds.”
Songwriter returns
Tom Prasada-Rao is returning to The Songmaker Series at 7 p.m. Friday. The popular guitarist and songwriter will be performing at C’ville Coffee.
In addition to being one of the series’ favorite guests, Prasada-Rao served as a songwriting teacher for eight years at the University of Virginia’s Young Writers Workshops. He won best-male-vocalist honors from the Washington Area Music Awards for 10 years in a row. He also won the New Folk Songwriting Competition at the Kerrville Folk Festival.
Tickets are $24; they’re $20 in advance. For information, go to the-songmaker-series.ticketleap.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.