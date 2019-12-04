This week’s Be There options include an international Christmas celebration on period instruments, a local tribute to a treasured American vocalist, and a hunk-a hunk-a holiday fun.
International inspiration
Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble’s ninth season includes “O Beauty: A Baroque Christmas from Around the World.” The local ensemble, which performs early music on period instruments, will present its program Friday evening at Staunton’s Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and Saturday at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Richmond before the local concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Comforter Roman Catholic Church.
Joining the instrumentalists will be two singers — bass Paul Walker and soprano Katelyn Aungst.
The Christmas-themed program will take listeners from Spain to Mexico to England and back. There will be music by Tomas Luis de Victoria, Gaspar Fernandez, Henry Purcell and William Billings.
Tickets are $25; students get in for free. For tickets and details — including group rates, if you’d love to bring your family or your squad — go to tnrbaroque.org, email info@tnrbaroque.org of call (434) 409-3424.
Still so easy to fall in love
Before Parkinson’s disease robbed Linda Ronstadt of her voice, she made her mark in multiple genres. The rock world knows her for such albums as “Heart Like a Wheel,” “Simple Dreams” and “Living in the USA.” She teamed up with legendary bandleader and composer Nelson Riddle for an elegant turn as a torch singer in “What’s New,” the first of their three platinum-selling big-band traditional pop albums together. And she also explored her Latin musical heritage in “Canciones di Mi Padre” and demonstrated her operetta chops in “The Pirates of Penzance.”
Just when it seemed as if there couldn’t be a musical genre she couldn’t conquer, Ronstadt revealed in 2013 that Parkinson’s disease had stilled her singing voice by taking away the muscular control she needed to sing.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, local performers will team up at Starr Hill Brewery in Crozet to pay tribute to Ronstadt and raise funds to help others with Parkinson’s disease, which include 19,000 Virginians. Get all the details by reaching out to Jim Pyles at (410) 703-9897.
True-blue Christmas
Respected Elvis Presley tribute artist Matt Lewis is coming back to town for “Christmas with Elvis” at the Paramount Theater. The show, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, will team up Lewis with the 12-member Long Live the King Orchestra — which locals will recognize as Charlottesville’s Big Ray and the Kool Kats — for an evening of classic Elvis Christmas hits, including “Blue Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Santa, Bring My Baby Back to Me.”
Don’t be tardy; the Kool Kats will be opening the show with everything from holiday hits to Motown classics.
Tickets are $34.75, $29.75 and $24.75. And the fun doesn’t end when the house lights go up, because Lewis will be in the lobby for meet-and-greet time after the show.
“Messiah” Sing-In
The 52nd annual “Messiah” Sing-In offers you some choices. If you’d love to sing along with Handel’s “Messiah,” plan to arrive at the University of Virginia’s Cabell Hall Auditorium by 8 p.m. Tuesday ready to sit with fellow sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. Bring your own copy of the vocal score if you have one, or borrow one once you get to Cabell Hall.
If you’d rather play the music as an instrumentalist, join the orchestra, which will be sitting on the stage. Orchestral parts will be available when you get there.
Listeners are always welcome at the popular tradition, so settle into a seat in the loge or balcony.
The event is $10; students pay $5. Get more information at (434) 924-3052, or visit music.virginia.edu.
‘Twelve Days’ of crowd participation
Speaking of UVa holiday traditions, the Charlottesville Symphony at UVa and the UVa University Singers will team up to present their popular Family Holiday Concerts at 8 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, both in Cabell Hall Auditorium.
Michael Slon will conduct; in addition to directing the University Singers, he serves as music director of the Oratorio Society of Virginia.
When you arrive in the Cabell Hall lobby, you’ll be greeted by ensembles of orchestra members performing carols and holiday favorites. Once you’re inside the performance space, expect to hear “The Twelve Days of Christmas” — and be ready for the audience participation aspect, which makes the concert a annual must for many local families.
Parking will be available In the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street, the C1 parking lot off McCormick Road and UVa Corner parking lots. Tickets are $45 to $10, and students pay $10. Each UVa student can reserve a free ticket in advance. Learn more at music.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3052.
Chamber orchestra charms
The Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra, a local music mainstay for three decades, is presenting its fall concert at 3 p.m. Saturday in Meade Hall at Christ Episcopal Church.
Richard Baritaud will lead the orchestra in J.S. Bach’s “Concerto in D minor for Oboe and Violin,” featuring soloists Yasuko Kawasaki on oboe and Rahima Wagner on violin; “Simple Symphony” by Benjamin Britten; “Summa for String Quartet” by Arvo Part; and music from Mozart’s “Eine Kline Nachtmusik” and Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings.”
Admission is a suggested donation of $10. For details, visit brco.avenue.org.
Phantom sightings
Charlottesville Opera will present “A Three Phantoms n Concert Christmas” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, bringing three Broadway artists to the Paramount Theater stage.
Each of the singers — Craig Schulman, Keith Buterbaugh and Gary Mauer — has portrayed the Phantom in “Phantom of the Opera.” They will present solo numbers, duets and trios, plus holiday music and some stories of their Broadway moments.
Schulman, who created “The Three Phantoms in Concert,” is the only actor in the world to have portrayed not only Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom, but also Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” and the lead roles in “Jekyll & Hyde.”
Buterbaugh has appeared in a variety of television shows, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon and “Difficult People” on Hulu. His most recent film is “Joker.”
Mauer has portrayed Enjolras in “Les Miserables” and leading roles in everything from “The Pirates of Penzance” to “West Side Story.”
Gold circle tickets are $250 and include a post-show reception with the Phantoms. Other tickets go for $44, $39 and $29; student tickets are $16.50, and youth tickets for ages 12 and younger are $11.50.
For tickets, call (434) 979-1333, go online to theparamount.net or stop by the box office on the Downtown Mall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.