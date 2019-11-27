This week’s Be There offers you one last chance, as the official holiday shopping season begins, to let someone else do all the juggling.
Feats of strength —and comedy
The Flying Karamazov Brothers will present the troupe’s “4Play” show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater. Fans can expect an evening of theatrics, comedy and, of course, juggling.
The troupe got its start in 1973 in Santa Cruz, California. The remaining co-founder, Paul David Magid— known as Dmitri — serves as director and producer.
The Obie Award-winning performers wear costumes ranging from tuxedos to tutus — and sometimes a combination of the two. Television viewers have seen the brothers everywhere from “Seinfeld’ to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Along the way, the cast has shared stages with stars ranging from Dolly Parton to Frank Sinatra to Robin Williams to the Grateful Dead.
Tickets are $54.75 gold circle, $34.75, $29.75 and $24.75. To get them, stop by the Paramount’s box office, go online to theparamount.net or dial (434) 979-1333.
Fire up more comedy
If you also like comedy served with “aggressively traditional bluegrass music,” Dry Branch Fire Squad will be sharing acoustic licks and laughs Saturday evening at C’ville Coffee as part of the Prism Coffeehouse series.
Ron Thomason, a former member of the Clinch Mountain Boys, founded the group in 1976 and serves as lead singer, mandolinist and emcee. His comedy interludes between songs have kept fans in stitches for years. Joining him in the group are Brian Aldridge on guitar and mandolin, Tom Boyd on banjo and dobro, and Jeff Byrd on bass.
The band’s latest CD is “Tearing Outta the Wilderness.”
Tickets are $19 at the door and $16 in advance. For tickets and information, dial (434) 978-4335.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.