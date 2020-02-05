This week’s Be There offerings show the University of Virginia’s McIntire Department of Music bringing out the top brass for fans of multiple musical genres.
All that jazz
The University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble will present its Winter Concert at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Undergraduate and graduate students will team up with community members under the leadership of trumpeter and composer John D’earth to present a wide range of jazz selections.
Tickets are $10; UVa faculty and staff members pay $9, and students get in for free. UVa students who reserve their seats in advance get in for free. For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu; for details, head to music.virginia.edu.
Distinguished Major time
Katie Kolo will present her French horn Distinguished Major recital at 2 p.m. Saturday, also in Cabell Hall Auditorium.
Kolo, a fourth-year student majoring in music and history, performs with the UVa Wind Ensemble, the Charlottesville Symphony Orchestra and a variety of chamber groups, and she’s a section leader in the Cavalier Marching Band.
It’s one of many Distinguished Major recitals to look forward to this semester. Alan Y. Roberts and Sally G. Roberts founded the Charles S. Roberts Scholarship Fund in 2004 to underwrite the private lessons and recital costs for undergraduate music majors. Admission to the recital is free.
Chamber music for horn
Kolo studies with Katy Ambrose, who has served as lecturer in horn at UVa and principal horn of the Charlottesville Symphony since 2015. Ambrose will be in the spotlight for the UVa Chamber Music Series at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium.
Ambrose has performed in Adele’s band on her 2016 world tour and on CeeLo Green’s “The Lady Killers” album; she also is a recording artist for NFL Studios, so you’ve likely heard her work during “Monday Night Football” and the Super Bowl. She also serves as fourth horn of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, and she has played with orchestras from Hawaii to Philadelphia to Staunton.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $13 for UVa faculty and staff members, $5 for students and free for UVa students who reserve in advance. All students younger than 18 get in for free, so here’s your chance to introduce a young music fan to the versatility and depth of the French horn in person.
