Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union will present “Gospel in the Afternoon” at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sit back and listen to Fluvanna County native Chris Lewis; Charlsie Stratton of Charlottesville, who has performed with Zion Union Baptist Church and the Oratorio Society of Virginia; and Zelda Whindleton-Peterson of Richmond, who looks forward to recording a gospel CD.

Tickets are $15 at the door, $12 in advance and $10 for students, military members and veterans. A family package is available that admits two adults and three or more children for $5 per person.

Next on the schedule is Horace Scruggs’ latest Odyssey of Soul concert. In “Gospel of Soul: Race & Religion” A Circle Broken,” set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Carysbrook, Scruggs and his band will take a closer look at the intersection of music, race and religion in a presentation that combines education with entertainment.

The events are part of the Fluvanna County Arts Council’s 21st season of programming, which continues with a performance by Big Ray and the Kool Kats at 7:30 p.m. March 6. Tickets are $15, $12 and $10.

Persimmon Tree Players will open a new production of “Moon Over Buffalo” on April 18. Other performances are set for April 19, 24, 25 and 26. Tickets are $15, $12 and $10.

Audience members who heard the recent Fluvanna Community Singers holiday concert can mark their calendars for the ensemble’s spring performances on May 2 and 3. Admission is free.

Visit carysbrook.org or dial (434) 842-1333 to get all the details.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments