This week’s Be There banquet is packed with seasonal fare, including a 97-year holiday tradition and musical offerings that span the centuries.
Municipal melodies
The Charlottesville Municipal Band’s 97th Season Holiday Concert, set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, will open with “Angels from the Realms of Glory” by Willem Wittebol and “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson.
Next will be Alfred Reed’s arrangement of “Greensleeves” and band member and composer Fred O’Bryant’s arrangement of William Billings’ “Virgin Unspotted.” Morten Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium” follows, in a transcription by H. Robert Reynolds.
There will be selections from “Polar Express” featuring a children’s chorus from DMR Productions.
The premiere of “Yuletide in 6/8 Time” by composer and band member Gary Fagan is planned. “Do You Hear What I Hear?” is next.
Singers from the Oratorio Society of Virginia will join the band for the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.” Prokofiev’s “Midnight Sleighride” follows.
Vocalist Julie Stavitski will take the stage for “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Then, it’ll be time for “Christmas Sing-along,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “White Christmas” and, returning to Anderson’s holiday artistry, “Sleigh Ride.”
Admission is free, but plan on bringing a non-perishable food item or some canned goods to donate to the Emergency Food Bank.
12 Strays of Christmas
Fluvanna SPCA will roll out the welcome mat for its 12 Strays Soiree from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Palmyra’s Cunningham Creek Winery. There will be catered hors d’oeuvres by Troy Market, wine, door prize tickets and more. Tickets are $25; get them at Fluvanna SPCA or Happy Tails Pet Supply in Palmya, or at the SPCA’s Facebook page.
The festive event will kick off its 12 Strays of Christmas fundraiser and the 2020 Fund Drive. which has a $30,000 goal to fund capital improvements to the no-kill shelter’s facility.
To learn more, drop by fscpca.org or dial (434) 591-0123.
‘Hope in the Darkness’
Park Street Christian Church will bring vocalists and instrumentalists together for “Sonosynthesis: Hope in the Darkness,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fifth event in flutist Cari Shipp’s Sonosynthesis Benefit Concert Series will be a fundraiser for RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) Texas, an organization that helps provide legal aid to people at the border.
Shipp will be joined by pianist and singer-songwriter Jon Nafziger and two of Shipp’s students, piccolo and flute player Micayla Rawling and bassoonist and flutist Ella McLaren.
Donna Cain will sing and play guitar, and Paul Johnson, leader of the church’s singer-songwriter group, House Blend, will lead audience members in singing a few songs.
The event is $12. Learn more at eventbrite.com/e/sonosynthesis-hope-in-the-darkness-tickets-67786744979.
Christmas with Lowland Hum
Lowland Hum is returning to The Southern Cafe and Music Hall at 8 p.m. Friday with Claire Hitchins, Gold Connections and Goodnight Daniel to make merry and help raise funds for The Haven.
The holiday show will include songs from Lowland Hum’s “Songs for Christmas Time,” the band’s 2017 holiday collection.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15, of which $2 will go to The Haven.
A Victorian Christmas
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present the 11th annual “A 19th-Century Christmas at Ellwood Manor” starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Locust Grove mansion will be filled with period decorations by Fawn Lake Garden Club. Children can visit with Santa and make period arts and crafts from 9 a.m. until noon. After Santa leaves at noon, the house will remain open until 2 p.m.
To make sure everyone can stop by and see the holiday decorations, Ellwood will open from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 20.
The event is free. If wintry weather looms, check the website at fowb.org for news on cancellations before you head out.
An Old World Christmas
“Vienna Boys Choir — Christmas in Vienna,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater, will offer everything from Austrian folk songs to classical works to holiday favorites.
The prestigious choir has taken child musicians around the world to share music that spans the centuries.
Tickets are $44.75, $34.75 and $29.75. Visit theparamount.net or call (434) 979-1333.
Roman holiday
Zephyrus will present “A Renaissance Christmas in Rome” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Memorial Church in Charlottesville and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood.
The early music vocal ensemble captures the sounds of a 17th-century Christmas with music by two of the Sistine Chapel’s most famous alumni — composers Giovanni Pierluigi Palestrina and Girolamo Frescobaldi — and Tomas Luis de Victoria.
The heart of the program is Palestrina’s “Missa Hodie Christus natus est,” which is scored for eight-part double choir.
Tickets are $20; students pay $15, and students get in for $5. They’re available at the door and in advance at New Dominion Bookshop and Greenberry’s Coffee Co. in Barracks Road Shopping Center. For tickets and details, go to zephyrus-va.org or call (434) 963-4690.
A Von Trapp holiday
Almost 10,000 people saw Brian Clowdus’ production of “The Sound of Music” in September at the Wintergreen’s Resort in Nelson County. The cast — led by Julie Trammel Key as Maria, Jayme Alilaw as Mother Abbess and Blake Burgess as Captain von Trapp — is coming back to present “A Very Von Trapp Christmas” from Friday through New Year’s Eve.
Shows are 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays; 2, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets, go to wintergreenresort.com.
