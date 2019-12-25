This week’s Be There presents some local options for entertainment in the week between Christmas and New Year’s — and for the big night itself.
At The Southern
Friday’s show is the Seer’s Solstice Ball: A Tarot Release Party & Dark Rock Extravaganza. The show, which starts at 9 p.m., features music by Phoenix Noir, Ships in the Night and DJ Dee Facto.
It’s a chance to see The Unfinished Tarot Deck, a new modern deck created by KLaura Lee Gulledge and Juliet Trail. The Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives will offer body painting and glittering, and there will be free tarot readings.
Attire inspired by “divination, magic and the Longest Night” is encouraged. Admission is $10, $8 in advance.
Saturday’s reunion is the 11th Southern Christmas Show for Vaden Cox & Friends. Cox will team up with his former Monticello Road bandmates for one set and present another with percussionist John Stubblefield and guitarist Eric Heinsohn.
Tickets are $12; they’re $10 in advance.
At The Jefferson
Friday brings Indecision and Ragged Mountain String Band to the Jefferson at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Indecision’s mix of rock, jazz and generous jams will be complemented by Ragged Mountain String Band’s approaches to traditional Appalachian string-band music and covers of everything from Grateful Dead to the Clash.
Tickets are $17, $15 advance and $48 for ticket four-packs.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, catch An Evening with Skip Castro. The time-honored team of Danny Beirne on vocals and keyboards, Charlie Pastorfield on vocals and bass, Corky Schoonover on drums and Bo Randall on vocals and guitar Tickets are $25, $22 advance and $80 for a limited number of ticket four-packs.
Get all the particulars at jeffersontheater.com.
New Year’s Eve options
The Jefferson is bringing in No BS! Brass Band, The Falsies and Shagwuf for its New Year’s Eve Extravagana, which starts at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The celebration is $37, $33 in advance and $28 for early birds. A VIP pre-show package is $50.
At the Southern, David Wax Museum — the husband-and-wife team of David Wax and Suz Slezak — will help ring in the new year with Charles Owens Trio featuring Adar — comprised of Owens on tenor saxophone and keyboards, Adar on vocals, Neal Perrine on bass and Garrett Moore on drums — starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tickets are $30; they’re $27 in advance. There also is a $45 VIP intimate pre-show set and hang with Wax and Slezak.
The Gladstones will help ring in 2020 at Durty Nelly’s Pub; the festivities begin at 8 p.m.
Over at IX Art Park, OASIX: New Year’s Eve with The Chupacabras, which begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, will offer an island theme to chase the chill away. The Chupacabras will perform, and flow artists from Fluidity Performance Troupe also will take the stage. The evening, for ages 21 and older, also serves up House of Groove DJ and a champagne toast at midnight. Plan on wearing your bright resort wear, and get all the details at ixartpark.org/events/oasix-new-years-eve.
Tom Tom will welcome 2020 with Silent Disco: NYE, which gets going at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Old Metropolitan Hall. Slip into a wireless headset, select a station — hip-hop, house or pop — and dance your way out of the old year to hits from the past decade.
The event for ages 21 and older, is $25. Learn more at tomtomfest.com.
