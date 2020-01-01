This week’s Be There focuses on the timeless lure of rock, whether it’s friends and bandmates saluting a collaborator or cinema buffs enjoying big-screen student bands.
‘Masquerade’ remembers musician
New Year’s Masquerade in honor of Tess Majors, starring Nahlij Corbin and Harli & the House of Jupiter, will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 8 p.m., and you’ll want to be there to hear the musicians perform and help them pay tribute to a colleague gone way too soon.
The band Patient 0 was supposed to be on Saturday’s bill at Holly’s Diner, but singer-songwriter and musician Tess Majors was killed on Dec. 11 near the Barnard College campus in New York City. Musicians who performed with Majors will be playing at Holly’s in her honor.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the Music Resource Center, a place that was dear to Majors’ heart. And you’ve still got time to put together a dazzling costume. It is a masquerade, and the year’s still very young.
‘School of Rock’
Take a guitarist turned substitute teacher and a classroom of fifth-graders and just wait for the high-energy rock to come through. “School of Rock,” which follows Jack Black as he goes from getting kicked out of his own band to helping his students get ready for an epic Battle of the Bands.
“School of Rock” will be screened at the Paramount Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Be prompt if you want a chance to take the Paramount’s stage with your own band and play a song of your choice before the film starts. Opportunities are on a first-come, first-served basis, so contact the Paramount soon at (434) 979-1333.
If you’d like to just kick back and enjoy the film, tickets are $7, or $5 for youths ages 12 and younger. To get tickets, go online to theparamount.net, drop by the Paramount’s box office or call (434) 979-1333.
Sounds at The Southern
Friday’s show at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall will feature Good Dog Nigel with Orange Folder and Films On Song. The music starts at 8:30 p.m.; doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7, whether you pick them up in advance or on the day of the show.
On Saturday, it’ll be time for BiG!, who will share a bill with Bobblehead and Linda in a Southern show that promises a trio of trios. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:45 p.m. show. Tickets are $9 at the door; in advance, they’re $7.
Sunday’s schedule includes Jack and the Me Offs, which will perform on a bill with XSmashcasters, Cream Dream and Latchkey Kids at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are $7.
Get all the details online at the southerncville.com.
