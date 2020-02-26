This week’s Be There offerings will share newly written plays, a new look at opera through a deaf perspective, a world-renowned soprano and a stress-busting fundraiser designed for feline fanciers.
New Works Festival
The University of Virginia Department of Drama will present short plays written, directed and performed by students during its fourth annual New Works Festival, which audiences can see at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and again Tuesday through March 5 in UVa’s Helms Theatre.
UVa’s Dave Dalton, assistant professor for acting and directing, and Doug Grissom, associate professor in playwriting, are overseeing the process.
The selections include “Door Knock” by Caky Winsett, “Child’s Play, or the Bear” by Jess Miller, “The Art of Being an OK Person” by Isabella Ullmann and “Secretaries” by Elizabeth Bangura.
Tickets are $5. Get them online at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu, drop by the arts box office in the Drama Building lobby or dial (434) 924-3376.
Deaf opera workshop
Victory Hall Opera and UVa’s Disability Studies Symposium are joining forces to push storytelling boundaries as they present “Breaking the Sound Barrier: Deaf Opera Workshop” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cabell Hall Auditorium.
Three deaf actors have been working with three hearing opera singers to present scenes from Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites.” The project has been exploring big musical ideas, such as how to present opera without sound and how to use visual elements to communicate its messages.
Kathleen Kelly will conduct; direction is by Alek Lev with Jules Dameron. The opera, presented in English and American Sign Language with English supertitles, stars Rosa Lee Timm, Amelia Hensley, Sandra Mae Frank, Rachelle Durkin, Miriam Gordon-Stewart, Jennifer Zetlan, pianist Ji Yung Lee and members of UVa’s USingers chorus.
Admission is free; tickets are not required. For details, go to victory hall opera.org/breaking-the-sound-barrier.
Soprano in the spotlight
Fans know Renee Fleming as an international opera star, but she also enchants audiences in intimate recitals, in a Broadway revival of “Carousel” and on film soundtracks. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the versatile soprano will join pianist Gerald Martin Moore for an evening of music at the Paramount Theater.
The Grammy Award-winning singer received the National Medal of Arts, the nation’s highest honor for artists, in 2013. She also was the first woman in the Metropolitan Opera’s 125-year history to be selected to serve a solo headliner for an opening-night gala.
Tickets are $250 for gold circle and $99.75, $74.75 and $47.75. Get them online at theparamount.net, in person at the box office or by phone at (434) 979-1333.
Original works at Live Arts
“24/7” is back at 8 p.m. Saturday at Live Arts, giving audience members a chance to see works that have been written, staged, rehearsed and designed in a mere day. The show, a benefit for Live Arts, will feature new short plays by playwrights Kate Bennis, Austin Bouchard, Nick Heiderstadt, Edwina Herring, Nauder Namaky, Leslie Scott-Jones and Priyanka Shetty.
Tickets are $15. Get them by calling the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext, 123, or going online to livearts.org.
CatVideoFest 2020
Across the country, fans of cat videos can see some of the year’s best entries while raising funds for animal rescue organizations.
The film event is coming to Violet Crown Charlottesville at noon Saturday and at Alamo Drafthouse at noon and 2:30 p.m.
Ten percent of the proceeds will go to Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. Get all the purr-ticulars at CatVideoFest.com.
