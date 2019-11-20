This week’s Be There selections include an auction that celebrates the book arts, a new play at Albemarle High School and the latest event in an organ concert series’ 40th season.
Another one for the books
The Virginia Center for the Book’s annual Raucous Auction returns from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.
The fundraiser is a celebrate of the book arts. It includes a live auction; this year’s silent auction is being conducted completely online, so it’s possible to bid from home and be part of the fun.
Among the items up for bid are a signed, framed broadside of Rita Dove’s “Dawn Revisited,” a brewery and camping getaway in Nelson County, letterpress prints made with wood type by Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. and the honor of having a character named for you in a novel by Adriana Trigiani.
There also will be a drawing for a limited-edition copy of “Uncharted,” the 2019 Book Arts members’ project. It’s a set of maps to imaginary places featuring the work of about 20 regional artists.
The event raises funds for programming throughout the year for all ages, making sure people get hands-on experiences to learn how paper, prints and books are made.
Admission is free, but a $20 donation or purchase is suggested. Learn more by going to vabook.cbo.io.
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
Albemarle High School Players will be bringing a new production of the Tony Award-winning play “Peter and the Starcatcher” to the AHS auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The play provides an entertaining backstory for the time-honored characters of Peter Pan and Captain Hook. The cast includes Austin Glennon as Boy/Peter, Bella Hersman as Molly, Annie Urmanski as Mrs. Bubrake, Ezra Smith as Ted, Hugh Bowyer as Prentiss, Rebecca Sheets as The Black Stache, CJ Dwyer as Smee, Hope King as Slank, Nicole Harlow as Mermaid/Teacher, Holden Merone as Lord Leonard Astor and Darrien Edwards as Capt. William Falcon Scott.
Tickets are $10; children and high school students get in for $5. Get your tickets online ahead of time at http://ahsplayers.weebly.com; if you’d rather buy them at the door, the box office will open two hours before each performance.
Pulling out all the stops
Craig Cramer will perform works by Bach, Walter, Scheidt and Mendelssohn at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Westminster Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary. The event is part of the 40th season of the Westminster Organ Concert Series.
Cramer, who is professor of organ and artist in residence at the University of Notre Dame, has performed the complete works of Bach and Buxtehude in concert. He has recorded 15 CDs and has presented recitals in 45 states, across Europe and in China.
Cramer will be performing on Westminster’s 1980 Taylor & Boody all-mechanical, Barque-style organ, which boasts 18 stops and more than 1,100 pipes.
The concert is free, and a reception will follow. Learn more by dialing (434) 963-4690 or going to westminsterorganconcertseries.org online.
