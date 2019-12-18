This week’s Be There events include Live Arts’ festive events and a specific time and place you can expect carolers to appear.
Let it Snow
Just when you thought everyone had stopped presenting holiday events, Live Arts has several treats in store.
“A Very Special Live Arts Holiday Special” will continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Kip McCharen will bring his friends for a festive collection of stories, comedy and holiday musical selections.
Tickets are $25. If you’d like to make an evening of it on Friday by staying for the Snow Ball, tickets are $40.
Speaking of the theater company’s 2019 Snow Ball, the festivities begin at 9 p.m. Friday, so start planning your outfit now. Evening attire is requested, and organizers suggest your best festive wear, especially white and silver.
You can dance to a DJ’s special selection and meet the Snow Queen while you sip signature cocktails for the occasion.
Tickets are $20 for guests 21 and older and include one drink ticket; additional drink tickets are $5.To get your tickets, go to live arts.org or dial (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.
Caroling at the bookstore
Yes, it seems as if carolers can show up at some pretty random times, and it is easy to miss them. This year, you can mark your calendars so you won’t.
The Virginia Consort Carolers will be singing holiday music at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s a free event, and everyone is welcome.
The Virginia Consort is starting its 30th season of performing music that spans the centuries. The ensemble actually offers six different choruses. Adults sing in the Chamber Ensemble and Festival Chorus; Saturday’s carolers will come from those groups. Teens and young adults lift their voices in the Youth Chorale and Treble Chorus; and children can learn all about the joy of choral music in the Prelude Choir and First Step Choir.
Learn about New Dominion’s activities at ndbookshop.com; everything you need to know about the Virginia Consort’s upcoming performances is at virginiaconsort.org.
Happy Holidaze
Can’t decide between a Cirque experience and a Broadway show? Cirque Dreams Holidaze offers a slice of each on Monday evening at John Paul Jones Arena.
There will be dozens of holiday production numbers, all set against elaborate backdrops packed with holiday cheer. Singers, dancers and all kinds of acrobatic performers will be entertaining you as snowmen, toy soldiers, penguins, reindeer and other characters — not to mention candles, ornaments and Santa himself.
To get tickets, which range from $101 to $31, go to ticketmaster.com or johnpauljonesarena.com.
Choral Christmas fun
The Oratorio Society of Virginia brings its “Christmas at the Paramount” shows back to the Paramount Theater at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Michael Slon will lead the chorus’ 80 singers in Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols,” as well as Gerald Finzi’s “In Terra Pax.” Finzi’s work is set to the poetry of Robert Bridges and evokes a quiet Christmas before World War I changed the landscape forever.
There will be an orchestra and some local children’s choirs and community choirs, so expect to see some familiar faces on stage. And get ready for the audience-participation part of the program, in which you’ll be invited to sing along.
Tickets are $52 gold circle, $34 silver circle, $27 standard and $10 for students. Get them at theparamount.net or dial the box office number: (434) 979-1333.
