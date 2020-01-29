This week’s Be There temptations include a seasonal Shakespeare comedy and a jazz show by a saxophonist with an all-female Cuban band.
Romance, humor and more
Gorilla Theater Productions is opening its new production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” with a by-invitation preview on Thursday. Opening-weekend shows get started at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Jamie Virostko is director; Charlie Gilliam is assistant director and stage manager. The cast includes Anna Bninski as Feste, Elizabeth Brinkley as Antonia, Lydia Brunk as. Curia/Officer, Kelley Carney as Priest/Musician/Lord, Cassie Davis as Maria, Ashton Erler as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Curtis Gill as Sebastian, Jason Haag as Captain/Fabian, Gabriel Komisar as Malvolio, Mike Kroboth as Sir Toby Belch, Rachel Martinez as Viola, Jack Rakes as Count Orsino, Mia Smith as Valentina/Servant/Officer/Musician and Katie Straight as Olivia.
The educational theater company is sharing Shakespeare’s tale of shipwrecked Viola, who poses as the handsome page Cesario for safety’s sake. When her twin brother, Sebastian, arrives in Illyria, all kinds of gender-fluid mayhem ensues.
Additional performances are set for 8 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 8 p.m. Feb. 13, 14 and 15. Tickets are $15; students and seniors pay $10. For tickets and all the particulars, go to gorilla theater productions.com or dial (434) 233-4456.
By the way, Gorilla Theater has some good news to share: thanks to generous audience members, the recent Fundraiser for Accessibility brought in $3,000, which met the theater’s goal for renovating its restroom for accessibility and purchasing new chairs for the audience.
Bunnett and Maqueque return
Jazz fans in Charlottesville still are talking about the Charlottesville Jazz Society show by saxophonist and flutist Jane Bunnett and the Cuban ensemble Maqueque two years ago. If you’d like to hear what all the fuss was about, plan on catching Friday’s 8 p.m. show at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church.
The concert, presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU, pairs the five-time Juno Award-winning Canadian jazz artist with an Afro-Cuban band with fresh music to share.
Maqueque will be serving up music from “On Firm Ground/Tierra Firme,” its new album. Its members include Dayme Arocena, pianist Danae Olano, drummer Yissy Garcia, percussionist Mary Paz, bassist Tailin Marrero and vocalist Joanna Majorin, the band’s newest member.
Tickets at the door, if any remain available, will be $25. General-admission seats are $20, paid Charlottesville Jazz Society supporters pay $15 and students get in for $10. For details and tickets, call (434) 249-6191, or go online to cvillejazz.org.
