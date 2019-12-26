Indecision with Ragged Mountain String Band: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $17, $15 advance, limited $48 ticket four-packs available.
The Seer's Solstice Ball: A Tarot Release Party & Dark Rock Extravaganza: With Phoenix Noir, Ships in the Night, DJ Dee Factor and Laura Lee Gulledge, 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $8 advance. Costumes encouraged; body painting and glittering and free tarot readings will be available.
Cup O'Kindness Comedy Show with Winston Hodges and Ryan Schutt with Randolph Washington and Brandon Beswick: Hosted by Heather Kilburn, 7:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $10 suggested donation, 18 and older.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Timi Ryalls: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Susie & The Pistols: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza Co. food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
David Kulund & The Jackleg Preachers: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
"A Very Wintergreen Christmas": 6 and 8 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, call for price.
