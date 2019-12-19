Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $10 ages 3 to 12.
A Risque Family Christmas featuring Disco Risque with Ruckus the Bulldog and Kluster Phunk: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Eli Cook and Eli Cook Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Gary Green, Calie Garrett and Justin Storer: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza Co. food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Hilarities at Holly's with Winston Hodges, Alex Castagne and Dom Grayer: Stand-up comedy, 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, no cover.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
Jesse Ray Carter Trio: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
"A Very Special Live Arts Special" with Kip McCharen: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $40 includes Snow Ball.
2019 Snow Ball: With live DJ and Snow Queen, 9 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $20, drink tickets $5, 21 and older. Evening attire requested: festive, white and/or silver.
