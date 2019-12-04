 

Charlottesville's Grand Illunimation: Tree lighting, holiday concert, Reindeer Games for children and more, 4:30 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

Inaugural "Festival of Trees": 4-8 p.m., Lake Monticello's main Ashlawn clubhouse, admission by donation of new unwrapped toy, nonperishable food or cash.

The Hip Abduction with Signal Fire: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $14, $12 advance.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

First Friday6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover, bring a dish to share, bring your instruments if you'd like to take the open stage.

The Gladstones: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

David Kulund and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Farmacy food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlie & The 45s: Live Country Band Karaoke: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

Teatime Recitals: McIntire Department of Music students perform, 1 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3052, free.

Family Holiday Concerts with Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and UVa's University Singers: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3052, $45-$10, $10 students, each UVa student may reserve one free ticket.

Fluvanna Community Singers: 7:30 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, free, donations for Fluvanna Food Pantry welcomed. 

”Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10. 

”Tigers Be Still”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.

 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments