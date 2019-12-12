106 & Park Throwback Jam Dance Party featuring DJ Flatlinelay, Black Market and DJ Double U: 10 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $10, 18 and older.
Bethlehem Village: Live performances of nativity and first-century village life, 6-9 p.m., Hebron Baptist Church, (540) 456-6863, free.
Holiday Show with Lowland Hum and special guests Claire Hitchins, Goodnight Daniel and Gold Connections: Benefits The Haven, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15.
Irie Vibes: A Reggae Jam: 8 p.m., indoors in The Rabbit Hole at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Joe Newberry & April Verch: “Music of the Season from Canada to the Ozarks,” presented by The Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU, 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, $18, $15 advance.
Cherry Red: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Brennan Gilmore and Andy Thacker: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $18, $15 advance.
Blowbirds featuring Gary Green, John Whitlow and Waverly Milor: 6-9 p.m., Mouth Wide Open food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Merry Huckmas: 7 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, bring a new or gently used toy to donate to get free admission.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
MIRA: “Man, Be Joyful: A Garland of Medieval, Renaissance and 20th-Century Christmas Music,” includes an original arrangement of “Carol of the Birds” featuring Blake Hunter and Justin Esposito of Trees on Fire, 7:30 p.m., Holy Comforter Catholic Church, donations requested.
Zephyrus: “A Renaissance Christmas in Rome”: 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Memorial Church, (434) 963-4690, $20 and $15.
Black Box Players: “Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Burnley-Moran Elementary School, (434) 825-9202, $11, all seats reserved.
”Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10.
”Tigers Be Still”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.