106 & Park Throwback Jam Dance Party featuring DJ Flatlinelay, Black Market and DJ Double U: 10 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $10, 18 and older.

Bethlehem Village: Live performances of nativity and first-century village life, 6-9 p.m., Hebron Baptist Church, (540) 456-6863, free.

Holiday Show with Lowland Hum and special guests Claire Hitchins, Goodnight Daniel and Gold Connections: Benefits The Haven, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15.

Irie Vibes: A Reggae Jam: 8 p.m., indoors in The Rabbit Hole at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Joe Newberry & April Verch: “Music of the Season from Canada to the Ozarks,” presented by The Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU, 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, $18, $15 advance.

Cherry Red: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Brennan Gilmore and Andy Thacker: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $18, $15 advance.

Blowbirds featuring Gary Green, John Whitlow and Waverly Milor: 6-9 p.m., Mouth Wide Open food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Merry Huckmas: 7 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, bring a new or gently used toy to donate to get free admission.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

MIRA: “Man, Be Joyful: A Garland of Medieval, Renaissance and 20th-Century Christmas Music,” includes an original arrangement of “Carol of the Birds” featuring Blake Hunter and Justin Esposito of Trees on Fire, 7:30 p.m., Holy Comforter Catholic Church, donations requested.

Zephyrus: “A Renaissance Christmas in Rome”: 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Memorial Church, (434) 963-4690, $20 and $15.

Black Box Players: “Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Burnley-Moran Elementary School, (434) 825-9202, $11, all seats reserved.

”Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10.

”Tigers Be Still”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments