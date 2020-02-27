 

Nathan Colberg with Spudnik and Grant Frazier: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $14, $12 advance, limited $40 ticket four-packs available.

The Falsies with Gull: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.

Better Off Dead: 8 p.m.-midnight, indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, 18 and older.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Comedy Under the Bridge: Bent Theatre's Choose Your Improv Show: 8 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 218-2060, $10 suggested donation, adult content and language possible. 

Timi Ryalls: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Crewe d'Bayou: 106 food truck will be there, 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Rhythmfire Sessions: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, no cover.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

DJ Frank Rivera: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Cashless Society: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Screening of "Nourishing Japan" and panel discussion with filmmaker Alexis Agliano Sanborn: 3:15 p.m., Nau Hall 101 at University of Virginia, free.

The Virginia Gentlemen: Annual Winter Concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $10.

Tyshawn Sorey: Composer, multi-instrumentalist and MacArthur Grant Fellow, 8 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church — Unitarian-Universalist, (434) 924-3052, free.

Lewis Black: It Gets Better Every Day: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $55.

New Works Festival: University of Virginia Department of Drama presents short plays written, directed, produced and performed by students, 8 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5.

Fourth annual A Celebration of Dance: Local dancers representing hip-hop, ballet, stepping worship, clogging, swing dance and other styles perform in celebration of National Dance Week, 6 p.m., Carver Recreation Center, (434) 970-3086, free. 

 

