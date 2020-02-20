Jason Aldean with Morgan Wallen and Dee Jay Silver: We Back Tour, 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $90.25-$25.50, parking $15.
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience with Ruckus the Bulldog: Presented by 97.5 3WV, 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance, limited $60 ticket four-packs available.
From Motown to Soul Train: An Evening with Tonia Ray & The Sound Machine: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.
Dreamland with DJ Cadybug: 8 p.m.-1 a.m., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, $5, wear pajamas and slippers.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Carnaval with Beleza Quartet: Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Hilarities at Holly's: Comedian Samantha Padgett hosts comedy show featuring Adam JR Stoffel, Winston Hodges and headliner Kevin Seefried, 9 p.m., sign up by 9 p.m. for open mic with host Jack Gerow, Holly's Diner, (434) 234-4436, no cover.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
MRC 2019 Compilation Release Party: 6-7 p.m., Music Resource Center, $10 for CDs.
DJ Groovematic: 108 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Boxed Lunch in Rockfish Valley Community House Concert: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton, (434) 361-0100, $9, $7 members.
The E&J Band: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Technosonics XX: Sound, Object, Place: Concert I featuring Ryoko Akama, 8 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, free.
Rebel Baroque Ensemble: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve seats in advance.
Lutheran Choral Vespers: The Reformation in the Renaissance: Zephyrus performs 17th-century music for vespers with organist Jonathan Schakel in special 40th-anniversary concert for Westminster Organ Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free.
Third annual LOL! Comedy Weekend: Dinner buffet, bar and music by Downtown Mixed Tape at 6 p.m., emcee Maher Matta at 8 p.m., opener Chris Alan at 8:15 p.m. and headliner Jesse Egan at 9:15 p.m., Boar's Head Resort, $65 with dinner, $30 without, packages with accommodations available, 21 and older.
Monticello Reimagined: A Special Illumination and Tour: 6-8 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $15.
New Dominion Bookshop Presents: Brian Greene — Until the End of Time: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $30 admission and a copy of the book.
