Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour 2020, 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $104.50-$37.50, parking $15.
Kendall Street Company's "A Loveboat Supreme" with Disco Risque and Erin Lunsford: Presented by The Festy, 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, limited $35 ticket four-packs available.
The Currys' Valentine with special guest Genna Matthew: Early show, 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $14, $12 advance.
Share the Love: Side by Side Charlottesville celebration of LGBTQ+ youths with music by Brent Snyder, 7-10 p.m., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, $50, 21 and older.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Cherry Red: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
"Love Luxe" with Richelle Claiborne and Ezra Hamilton: An evening of duets featuring Vic Brown on bass, Eric Johnson on keyboards and Logan Siedler on drums, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Front Porch, $20, $18 advance.
Valentine's Day with 2Wishes Trio: 106 food truck will be there, 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Casablanca”: 4 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Open Mic Night: Seating and sing-ups at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books in Lovingston, $2 for spectators.
University of Virginia French Film Festival: Screening of "Visages, villages (Faces, Places)," 7 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, free.
”Twelfth Night”: 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
”The Humans”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.
"In-Form: Shapes of Contemporary Improvisation": Workshop with expressive arts instructor Macaco Nova York, 6-8 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5246, free, pre-registration preferred but not required.
"UpFront: Evening of Romance": 7:30 p.m., Charlottesville Ballet, (434) 973-2555, $$25-$15, includes wine and hors d'oeuvres.
Valentine's Day Waltz Concert: 7 p.m., waltz lesson at 7:15 p.m., dance with performances by Devon Sproule, Diane Cluck, Paul Curreri, Wes Swing and Spectator Bird at 8 p.m., Fry's Spring Beach Club, $20, $15 advance.
