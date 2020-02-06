FRIDAY 2-7
KISS and David Lee Roth: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $498-$47.50, parking $15.
National Geographic Live: Shannon Wild, Pursuit of the Black Panther: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors, $19.75 students.
Seratones with I VK: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $14, $12 advance.
First Fridays: Through the Looking Glass: 4-6 p.m., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, free.
Hyggefest: Celebration of coziness with music by Tevin White, 8-11 p.m., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, $8, $5 advance.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Eli Cook and the Eli Cook Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bobby Midnight Band: Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
”Dear Edwina”: Teen Arts Project production, 8 p.m., Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, sold out.
”Twelfth Night”: 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
”The Humans”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.
