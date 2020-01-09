L.Y.A.O. Host Battle with your hosts Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $5.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Cherry Red: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matt Horn & The Musical Suspects: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

Jacob Paul Allen: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Memento”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7.

Yale Russian Chorus and alumni: 7 p.m., The Haven, free.

