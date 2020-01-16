The Legwarmers: The Ultimate '80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.
Futurebirds with Leon III: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $17, $15 advance.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Chickenhead Blues Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Midnight Buzz Band: 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
When & Where: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
Cashless Society: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Game Night”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7.
