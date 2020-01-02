» Good Dog Nigel with Orange Folder and Films on Song: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7.
» Friday Night Dry with Tyler Dick Band: Full menu of alcohol-free mocktails, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, free, all ages.
» Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
» Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
» Eli and Eli Cook Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
» Erin Lunsford: 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Karaoke Invitational with Charlie and The 45s: Live country karaoke, 8 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
» Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
» Blue Sunburst Band: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
» The Wildmans: Neotraditional string band presented by The Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU, (434) 978-4335, $17, $14 advance.
» Branagh Theatre Live in HD: “The Winter’s Tale”: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-0133, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
