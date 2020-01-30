Harli & The House of Jupiter with Keese, Dogf*ck, Mike Bizarro and Sanji The Hedgehog: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Telemetry with Natacha Diels: 8 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Timi Ryalls: 6:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Durty 30 Dancing with Marie and the Swayzees: Marie of Chamomile and Whiskey turns 30, 9 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Gene and Gayla Mills: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $15-$12.
Sound Machine Trio featuring Allen Ponton, Gary Bibb and Dan Barrale: 106 food truck will be there, 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Karaoke Invitational with Charlie & The 45s: Live country karaoke, 8 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
Roller skating with music by DJ Percy: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Yancey Community Center in Esmont, $3, $2 if you bring your own skates. All proceeds from refreshment sales will go to the B.F. Yancey Community Food Pantry.
Jane Bunnett and Maqueque: Saxophonist and her all-female band play jazz, 8 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church, (434) 249-6191, $25 at door, $20 general admission, $15 paid Charlottesville Jazz Society members, $10 students.
"Dear Edwina": Teen Arts Project production, 8 p.m., Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.
"Twelfth Night": 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
"The Humans": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $$26, $22 students and seniors.
