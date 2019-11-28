The Hangover Ball featuring Lord Nelson and Erin & The Wildfire with special guest Will Overman: Celebrating 10 years of The Jefferson, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, limited number of ticket four-packs for $40.
Immodest Opulence Productions Presents: Femmes N' Fun!: Burlesque and drag show, 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $25 VIP, $20 day of show, $15 advance, 18 or older.
Ebony Groove: 8 p.m.- 2 a.m., indoors at IX Art Park, $20, 21 and older.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Timi Ryalls: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bobby Midnight Band: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
DJ Tova: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Brooks Hubbard Band: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
