Still Woozy: University Programs Council's free fall concert, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, free.

Starr Hill Presents Kip Moore — Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $181 meet-and-greet VIP, $101 VIP merchandise package, $60, $45 and $35.

Femme Funk with Shagwuf, Ships in the Night, Harli & The House of Jupiter, Dropping Julia and Marti: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $30 T-shirt bundle, $20, $15 advance, benefits Planned Parenthood.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Hiroya Tsukamoto in Prism Coffeehouse concert: 7 p.m., C'ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $16, $13 advance.

Alex Arbaugh: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Farmacy food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

DJ Tova: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Brooks Hubbard Band: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Kris Monson Ensemble: "Suite for Charlottesville," 8 p.m., Brooks Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 249-6191, free tickets offered at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

UVa Chamber Singers: Fall concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students and free for UVa students who reserve seats in advance.

Organist Craig Cramer in Westminster Organ Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, (430) 963-4690, free, reception follows.

"Peter and the Starcatcher": Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School auditorium, $10, $5 children and high school students.

"Irving Berlin's White Christmas": 8 p.m., Four County Players' Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10.

”Tigers Be Still”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.

Shakespeare Reading Series with Shakespeare on the Lawn: Selected scenes from Shakespeare's plays, 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free.

"Spamalot": Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.

”She Kills Monsters”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students, includes mature content.

 

