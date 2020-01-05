L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open and sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, free.

Goth Takeover of Holly's: 8 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.

 

