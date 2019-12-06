Inaugural "Festival of Trees": 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Monticello's main Ashlawn clubhouse, admission by donation of new unwrapped toy, nonperishable food or cash.
Holiday Parade: 9:30 a.m., Harris Teeter at Barracks Road Shopping Center, free.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness with Ivory Layne (acoustic show): 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $36, $33 advance, sold out.
Free Union with Spudnik and Grebes: Benefit for City of Promise, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $14, $10 advance.
Customer Appreciation Day: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., music by Annie Stokes from 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
$12 Bacon: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Stoneburner: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Winter Music Series with music by Michael Clem: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
Eli Cook: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books, (434) 263-6660, $10.
Chamber Music Seminar Recital: 8 p.m., Brooks Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 924-3052, free.
Family Holiday Concerts with Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and UVa's University Singers: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3052, $45-$10, $10 students, each UVa student may reserve one free ticket.
Fluvanna Community Singers: 3 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, free, donations for Fluvanna Food Pantry welcomed.
Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra: Fall Concert with oboist Yasuko Kawasaki and violinist Rahima Wagner as soloists, 3 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, (434) 295-1617, $10.
Chris Campanelli: 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free.
"Christmas with Elvis": Matt Lewis and Big Ray and the Kool Kats, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $34.75, $29.75, $24.75.
Black Box Players: "Alice in Wonderland," 3 p.m., Burnley-Moran Elementary School, (434) 825-9202, $11, all seats reserved.
”Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children, sold out.
”Tigers Be Still”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.
USA Dance's December Ballroom Dance and Holiday Party: Holiday-themed playlist for ballroom, Latin, nightclub and swing dance, 7 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville ballroom, $13, $10 members, $6 students with IDs, free for dance teachers. Festive attire requested; soft-soled shoes only. No smoking or alcohol permitted.
