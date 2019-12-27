An Evening with Skip Castro: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance, limited $80 ticket four-packs available.

Vaden Cox & Friends with Monticello Road alumni, John Stubblefield and Eric Heinsohn: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12, $10 advance.

Johnny B and the Goodes: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Cashless Society: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

"A Very Wintergreen Christmas": 2, 6 and 8 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, call for price.

 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments