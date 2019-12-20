The Gladstones with Mama Tried and Kingdom of Mustang: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.
Possum Lites: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Winter Music Series with music by Brian Franke: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
Hambone Relay: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Virginia Consort Carolers: 4 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free.
"Christmas at the Paramount": Oratorio Society of Virginia, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $52 gold circle, $34 silver circle, $27, $10 students.
Charlottesville Swing Dance Society: December Dance with instructor and DJ Kristin Wenger, Let's Face the Music lesson at 7 p.m. included in admission, dance at 8 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, $13, $5 stiudents with IDs and first-tim,e attendees, free for members and anyone younger than 17. Babysitting is not provided. Deadline has passed for 6 p.m. dinner reservations.
