 

The Gladstones with Mama Tried and Kingdom of Mustang: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.

Possum Lites: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Winter Music Series with music by Brian Franke: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

Hambone Relay: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Virginia Consort Carolers: 4 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free.

"Christmas at the Paramount": Oratorio Society of Virginia, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $52 gold circle, $34 silver circle, $27, $10 students.

Charlottesville Swing Dance Society: December Dance with instructor and DJ Kristin Wenger, Let's Face the Music lesson at 7 p.m. included in admission, dance at 8 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, $13, $5 stiudents  with IDs and first-tim,e attendees, free for members and anyone younger than 17. Babysitting is not provided. Deadline has passed for 6 p.m. dinner reservations.

 

