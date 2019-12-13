SATURDAY 12-14
Lindsey Stirling: Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour 2019: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $225-$37, parking $15.
Bethlehem Village: Live performances of nativity and first-century village life, 5-9 p.m., Hebron Baptist Church, (540) 456-6863, free.
The Corner's Sixth Annual Ugly Sweater Party celebrating anniversaries of albums "Abbey Road," "Doolittle" and "The Soft Bulletin" performed by Rockfish Music Presents and Adam's Plastic Pond: Benefits Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, limited $40 four-packs. Ugly sweaters encouraged.
Will Thomas Reed and Sarah White & The New Band with Woody Woodworth: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12, $10 advance.
The Dance Spot Winter Showcase: 2-4 p.m., indoors in The Rabbit Hole at IX Art Park, $12, $10 advance.
Cville Rap Olympics: Part II: 10 p.m., indoors in The Rabbit Hole at IX Art Park, $10, 18 and older.
Telemetry with Gardner, Sters and Altra: 8 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 924-3052, call for price.
Stephanie Nakasian's Fall Cabaret Concert Series Presents "Holi-Daze": 7-9 p.m., C'ville Coffee & Wine, $12, $10 students.
Hi Castle: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Winter Music Series with music by Greg Ward: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
19th annual Holiday Celebration with The Accidentals, The Charlottesville Flute Ensemble, Chris Carter, Bob and Carolyn, The Johnny Clark Ensemble, Eli Cook, Gene and Gayla Mills, Sue Harlow, Her Checkered Past, Koda and Marie, Red and the Stone Ban, The George Riser Quartet, Rockfish Gap and Drake Sherman: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books, (434) 263-6660, $10.
Annual Holiday Open House: Live holiday music, new artworks, wines and more, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover.
Terra Voce: Flute and cello music, 1-3 p.m., Crozet Artisan Depot, (434) 205-4795, free, reception follows.
Crozet Chorus: "Sounds of the Season: Carols & Cheer," 4 p.m., Crozet Baptist Church, free.
Zephyrus: "A Renaissance Christmas in Rome": 3:30 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood, (434) 963-4690, $20 and $15.
Vienna Boys' Choir: Christmas in Vienna: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75, $29.75.
Black Box Players: “Alice in Wonderland,” 1 p.m., Burnley-Moran Elementary School, (434) 825-9202, $11, all seats reserved.
Empowered Players: "Frozen Jr.," 3 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, $5.
”Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children, sold out.
”Tigers Be Still”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.
