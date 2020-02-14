Amanda Shires — Atmosphereless Tour with L.A. Edwards: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $27, $25 advance.
Sweetheart Soiree: A Burlesque Show with Zuzu's Hot Five Band and burlesque performances by Ellie Quinn, Empress de Naste and Jo'Rie Tigerlily: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $30 VIP, $20 day of show, $15 advance, 18 and older.
You, Me and R&B: House of Groove's Valentine's Weekend jam featuring DJ FlatlineLay, DJ DoubleU, Black Market and Kween Eazzy with special guests Bakari and Lady Taij, 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 singles, $10 couples, 21 and older. Semi-formal attire encouraged.
"Love Anyway" with vocalist Stephanie Nakasian: Featuring Randy Johnston on guitar and Karl Kimmel on bass, 7-9 p.m., C'ville Coffee, $12, $10 students.
Kiz Carter and Juke Jackson: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Ben Krakauer: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., The Front Porch, $18-$15.
DJ Groovematic: 8 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Paramount Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
ACC Men’s Basketball: UVa vs. North Carolina: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Valentine's Day Sweetheart Dance with Keith Bradley and Sierra: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books in Lovingston, $7.
University of Virginia French Film Festival: Screening of "Deux jours, une nuit (Two Days, One Night)," 2 p.m., Wilson Hall 402, free.
University of Virginia French Film Festival: Screening of "Dilili a Paris (Dilili in Paris)," 2 p.m., Central Library, free.
University of Virginia French Film Festival: Screening of "Varda par Agnes (Varda by Agnes)," 7 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, free.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: "British Riches" with tenor Zachary Wilder, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.
”Twelfth Night”: 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
”The Humans”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.
"Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the White House": Actor, author and historical interpreter Morgan McCoy presents one-woman show, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $12, $10 seniors and students.
"UpFront: Evening of Romance": 4 and 7 p.m., Charlottesville Ballet, (434) 973-2555, $$25-$15, includes wine and hors d'oeuvres.
Charlottesville Swing Dance Society Dance with instructor and DJ Keith Stremmel: Lesson, included in admission price, at 7 p.m. and dance at 8 p.m., Ivy Creek United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, $13 general admission, $10 CSDS members, $5 students with IDs, first-time attendees and CSDS members with February birthdays. Parking is limited; carpooling encouraged.
