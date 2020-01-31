Elby Brass and The Judy Chops with Chance McCoy from Old Crow Medicine Show: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12, $10 advance.
Roaring '20s! A Dance Party for the New Jazz Age: Music by Zuzu's Hot 5 at 8:30 p.m., swing dance and Charleston lessons from SwingCville dance instructors at 7:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $10, $8 advance. Flapper and "The Great Gatsby" attire.
Hard Swimmin' Fish: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Beamer Magan and Company and John Eggleston: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books, (434) 263-6660, $7
Met Live in HD: The Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess": 12:55 p.m., pre-opera lecture by Mary Ann Archer at noon, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
"Dear Edwina": Teen Arts Project production, 8 p.m., Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.
"Twelfth Night": 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
"The Humans": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $$26, $22 students and seniors.
Father-Daughter Valentine Dance: 1 and 4:30 p.m., Charlottesville Ballet, (434) 973-2555, $20-$15.
