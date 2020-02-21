MercyMe with Jeremy Camp and David Leonard: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $24.75, parking $15.
Blue Dogs and special guest Speidel, Goodrich & Goggin featuring Peyton Tochterman: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.
Alligator: 2-4 p.m., indoors at The Rabbit Hole at IX Art Park, free.
House of Hardcore Metal Night featuring Diseased Earth, Cokenail and The Unholy Four: 8 p.m.-1 a.m., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, $10, $7 advance, 18 and older.
Sloan Wainwright and Mary Gordon Hall in The Songmaker Series: 6:30 p.m., C'ville Coffee, $24, $20 advance.
Johnny B and The Goodes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Ross Martin and Adam Larrabee: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., The Front Porch, $15-$12.
ACC Men’s Basketball: UVa vs. Pitt: Noon, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
DJ Tova: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Choose Your Own Adventure: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Third annual LOL! Comedy Weekend: Dinner buffet, bar and music by No Charge Band at 6 p.m., emcee Maher Matta at 8 p.m., opener Chelsea Shorte at 8:15 p.m. and headliner Robert Mac at 9:15 p.m., Boar's Head Resort, $65 with dinner, $30 without, packages with accommodations available, 21 and older.
Monticello Reimagined: A Special Illumination and Tour: 6-8 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $15.
USA Dance Showcase and Ballroom Dance Party: Showcase performances by local professional and amateur dancers with ballroom dancing between sets, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville Ballroom, $13, $10 USA Dance members, $6 students with IDs, free for dance teachers. Ballroom attire encouraged. Wear shoes with soft soles. No smoking or alcohol permitted. No partner needed; beginners welcome.
Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball: Music, silent auction and food from local chefs, 7-11 p.m., The Culpeper Center, $75 includes mask and one drink ticket, proceeds benefit continuing renovation and operation of SAFE's second shelter to help people affected by domestic violence in Madison, Orange Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
