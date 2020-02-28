» Indie Short Film Series: Film screenings at 6 p.m., panel discussion follows, doors open at 5:30 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $9.
» CatVideoFest 2020: Noon and 2:30 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, portion of proceeds benefits Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
» Gold Connections and Stray Fossa with Ceterus: Presented by WNRN, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12, $10 advance.
» Shock Mafia with The Vailix and Chuggernauts: 8 p.m.-midnight, indoors at The Rabbit Hole at IX Art Park, $10, 18 and older.
» John Rimel with Brian Rimel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
» Alex Arbaugh: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
» Golden Hour with David Wax Museum and Lowland Hum: Immersive musical benefit for The Front Porch, 7-9 p.m., The Front Porch, $30.
» DJ MGM: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
» Earlysville Ruritans’ Bluegrass Show with Charles Frazier and the Virginia Ramblers, Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band and opening band Earlysville Bluegrass Boys: 6 p.m., Albemarle High School auditorium, (434) 989-4000, $15, free for children younger than 10.
» Science Ficta: Ensemble of viola da gamba virtuosi performs compositions by graduate students in UVa’s Composition and Computer Technologies program, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 3052, free.
» 24/7: Whole Theatre presents festival of original short plays written, rehearsed and designed in 24 hours, 8 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $15.
» Met Live in HD: “Agrippina”: 12:55 p.m., Tim Snider presents pre-opera lecture at noon, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
» New Works Festival: University of Virginia Department of Drama presents short plays written, directed, produced and performed by students, 8 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5.
» Potluck dinner and dance: Celebration of Rockfish Valley Community Center’s 20th Anniversary with music by Eric Knutson Band, 5-9 p.m., Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton, (434) 361-0100, free, bring a dish to share at the potluck dinner.
