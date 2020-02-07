SATURDAY 2-8
Seven Bends with Ben Kunkle Band and Thieves of Burden: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $7 advance.
Fifth annual Mighty Marley Celebration with music by Mighty Joshua and the Zion 5: 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance.
Willie D-E: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
Jimmy O and Sam Morris: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Hawktail: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $28-$25.
DJ Ryan Clark: 8 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
ACC Men's Basketball: UVa vs. Louisville: 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Big Lebowski”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7.
Katie Kolo in Distinguished Major French horn recital: 2 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free.
University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble: Winter Concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve seats in advance.
Odyssey of Soul: "Gospel of Soul: Race & Religion: A Circle Broken" with Horace Scruggs and band, 7:30 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, $15, $12 advance, $10 students, military members and veterans, family packages available.
”Dear Edwina”: Teen Arts Project production, 8 p.m., Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, sold out.
”Twelfth Night”: 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
”The Humans”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.