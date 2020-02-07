SATURDAY 2-8

Seven Bends with Ben Kunkle Band and Thieves of Burden: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $7 advance.

Fifth annual Mighty Marley Celebration with music by Mighty Joshua and the Zion 5: 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance.

Willie D-E: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.

Jimmy O and Sam Morris: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Hawktail: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $28-$25.

DJ Ryan Clark: 8 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

ACC Men's Basketball: UVa vs. Louisville: 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Big Lebowski”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7.

Katie Kolo in Distinguished Major French horn recital: 2 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free.

University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble: Winter Concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve seats in advance.

Odyssey of Soul: "Gospel of Soul: Race & Religion: A Circle Broken" with Horace Scruggs and band, 7:30 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, $15, $12 advance, $10 students, military members and veterans, family packages available.

”Dear Edwina”: Teen Arts Project production, 8 p.m., Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, sold out.

”Twelfth Night”: 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.

”The Humans”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.

 

