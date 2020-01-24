SATURDAY 1-25
10th annual Grand Marquee Gala: Dancing on the stage, food, cocktails, silent auction and more with "Seas the Paramount" theme, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $1,000 patron, $250 individual supporter, $100 "fashionably late" ticket.
Turkuaz with special guest Neal Francis: 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance.
Astronomers with Little Graves and Films on Song: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7.
Bob Bennetta Jazz Quartet featuring vocalist Dick Orange: 7-9 p.m., C'ville Coffee, $10.
Local Vocals: Cabin Fever Party, 6-9 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.
Johnny B and The Goodes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
The Chuggernauts with Lettermans: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Artist Showcase Evening with Johnny Clark and Blue Locomotive: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books, (434) 263-6660, no cover.
USA Dance: January Ballroom Dance, 8 p.m., American foxtrot classes taught by Gabor Seres for beginners at 7 p.m. and intermediate-level dancers at 7:30 p.m. included in admission price, Unity of Charlottesville ballroom, $13, $10 members, $6 students with IDs, free for dance teachers. No smoking or alcohol permitted. Wear shoes with soft soles. Smart casual to dressy attire.
