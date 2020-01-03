 

BiG! with Bobblehead and Linda: 7:45 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $9, $7 advance.

An Evening of Grown Folks' Music with members of Ebony Groove: 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $10, 18 and older. 

Kiz Carter and Juke Jackson: Part of Early Bird Series, 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

A Tess Majors Tribute with Harli & The House of Jupiter and Nahlij Corbin: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

CR from DR: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments