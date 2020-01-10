The Steel Wheels with Dogwood Tales: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance. 

Que's Fifth Annual All-Black Affair with Reddy Roc, Streetz Blonko, JR Mixx, Sly Millz and Rena: 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $10, 21 and older. Wear all-black attire.

Jimmy O: Part of Early Bird Series, 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Elevate: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Gospel in the Afternoon with Chris Lewis, Charlsie Stratton and Zelda Whindleton-Peterson: 2 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, $15, $12 advance, $10 students, military members and veterans, family package available.

Met Live in HD: “Wozzeck”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

