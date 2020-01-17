"More Life: Drake Night" featuring DJ Flatelinelay, DJ Double U, Black Market and Queen Eazzy: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $10 day of show and advance, $7 day of show with UVa ID. Limited number of ticket four-packs available for $30.
The BLNDRS with Prince Bellerose and Weedeaters: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.
War Games 4 with Nine Pillars Hip-Hop Cultural Fest: Main musical event is freestyle light heavyweight championship featuring Sneeze and Ayo Ave, first of three rounds pits Mike Lanz against 808spinz, Doughman against Roxx, itsthewave against noxid and Phd Khari against CEO, music by DJ SG and DJ Double U with guest spots by Brassknuckles champion Shamika Shard'e and tagteam champs Gryscl, hosted by Remy St. Clair, 7-11 p.m., IX Art Park, $5 suggested donation, 18 and older.
$12 Bacon: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Rob Cheatham Trio with Brent Funkhouser: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Anchovia and So and So: Seating and sign-up at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books, (434) 263-6660, $7.
Hambone Relay: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $12, $10 seniors and students.
Charlottesville Swing Dance Society: January Dance with instructor and DJ Alyssa Gillespie, dance lesson at 7 p.m. included in price, dance at 8 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, $13, $10 CSDS members, $5 members with January birthdays and full-time students with IDs.,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.