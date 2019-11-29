Hiss Golden Messenger with Lucy Dacus & Co. and Gold Connections: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25.

L.Y.A.O. with The Commonwealth Cup Winstmas Games with your host Winston Hodges: Virginia-vs.-Virginia Tech theme, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $5.

P-Fun Tribute Night featuring The Charlottesville Funk Revue: Featuring Ivan Orr, Vic Brown, Clayton Brown, Greg Brown, Jamal Millner, Chris Redd and friends,8 p.m., indoors at IX Art Park, $10, 18 and older.

Black Friday Party with music by Burn-N-Roots: Glass engraver Patty Sevre will be there, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Eli Cook and Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

When & Where: "A Space Odyssey": 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Winter Music Series with music by Tara Mills: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

Dry Branch Fire Squad in Prism Coffeehouse concert: 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $19, $16 advance.

DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Koda and the Drunken All-Stars: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

”Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children, sold out.

Paramount Presents: The Flying Karamazov Brothers — 4Play — Live on Stage: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $54.75 gold circle, $34.75, $29.75, $24.75.

 

