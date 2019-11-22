SATURDAY 11-23

Tree Lighting & Holiday Kickoff: Noon to 7 p.m., The Shops at Stonefield, free, bring your letters to Santa and an unwrapped new toy for Mason's Toy Box.

Pre-Thanksgiving Bash with Stricktly Business Gogo Band (formerly Seductive Sounds) and DJ FlatlineLay: 10 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $10 advance.

Black Masala with The Newtown Queens: 8 p.m., indoors at IX Art Park, $10.

Cornucopia Festival: Includes live music, food, festivities and children's activities, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bandit's Ridge in Louisa, (540) 205-4723, free.

Jimmy O: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Elevate with DJ Cadence: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Winter Music Series with music by Tara Mills: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Koda and the Drunken All-Stars: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Last Waltz":  8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7. $5 ages 12 and younger.

"Peter and the Starcatcher": Albemarle High School Players, 2 and 7 p.m., Albemarle High School auditorium, $10, $5 children and high school students.

"Irving Berlin's White Christmas": 8 p.m., Four County Players' Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children.

”Tigers Be Still”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.

Met Live in HD: "Akhnaten": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

"Spamalot": Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.

”She Kills Monsters”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students, includes mature content.

Charlottesville  Swing Dance Society: November Dance with instructors and DJs Gaia Read and Ilon Weeldreyer, 8 p.m., includes easy extensions dance lesson for beginners and intermediate-level dancers at 7 p.m., Ivy Creek United Methodist Church's fellowship hall, $13, $10 swing dance society members, $5 students with IDs, first-time attendees and members with November birthdays, free if younger than 17. No babysitting provided. Carpooling encouraged, as parking is limited. 

 

