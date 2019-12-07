Robert Earl Keen: Countdown to Christmas with special guest Shinyribs: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $34, $30 advance.
William Gayheart Family Band featuring Dori Freeman: Presented by Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU, includes art show at 5 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., C'ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $18, $15 advance.
2Wishes Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Fundraiser for Parkinson's Foundation: 4-6 p.m., Starr Hill Brewery, (410) 703-9897, free, donations accepted for Parkinson's Foundation.
Screening of "Fishing with Dynamite": 3 p.m., followed by panel discussion with Jenny Mead, Bidhan Parmar, Paul Wagner and R. Edward Freeman, Darden School of Business' Abbott Auditorium, free.
Third annual Brew & Buddy Run: 4 p.m. run, 6 p.m. movie, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 Brew & Buddy Run, film-only price is $7, $5 youths.
Screenings of "Elf": 1 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths.
Three Notch'd Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: "O Beauty: A Baroque Christmas from Around the World," 4 p.m., Holy Comforter Roman Catholic Church, (434) 409-3424, $25, free for students.
Black Box Players: "Alice in Wonderland," 3 and 7 p.m., Burnley-Moran Elementary School, (434) 825-9202, $11, all seats reserved.
”Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children, sold out.
”Tigers Be Still”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
