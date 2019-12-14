Bethlehem Village: Live performances of nativity and first-century village life, 5-9 p.m., Hebron Baptist Church, (540) 456-6863, free. Tour offered in Spanish at 7 p.m.

Stacy’s Music Highway to Rock with drum recital featuring The Lone Rangers: Noon, doors open at 2 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $7 advance.

Local Vocals: 2-5 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Ken Farmer and Authenticos: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Central Virginia Blues Society Acoustic Jam: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

”The Singing Christmas Tree”: “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow!” with carols, handbells and instrumentalists, 36th performance, 5 and 7:340 p.m., Orange Baptist Church, (540) 672-2996, free, nursery care provided.

”A Blue Ridge Christmas” with The Virginia Consort: 4 p.m., Rockfish Presbyterian Church, $35.

Black Box Players: ”Alice in Wonderland,” 3 p.m., Burnley-Moran Elementary School, (434) 825-9202, $11, all seats reserved.

”Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children, sold out.

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

Moscow Ballet Presents “The Great Russian Nutcracker”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $177.50 platinum, $112.50 gold circle, $81.50, $71.50, $51.50, $41.50, $31.50.

