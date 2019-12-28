» Pollo y Gofres featuring Matty Metcalfe and Catherine Monnes: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

» Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

» Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: “Present Laughter”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

» “A Very Wintergreen Christmas”: 2 and 6 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, call for price.

» Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

From staff reports

Tags

Load comments