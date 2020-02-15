» The Lumineers with Mt. Joy: “III: The World Tour,” 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $150-$37, parking $15.

» Galactic featuring Anjelica “Jelly” Joseph with Southern Avenue: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

» Mississippi Conjure: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

» Boxed Lunch: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

» Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths.

» Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “British Riches” with tenor Zachary Wilder, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$20.

» Oral Histories & Music: Music by Main Uno Baptist Church singers and several oral history presentations, 2 p.m., James Madison Museum & Foundation in Orange, (540) 672-1776, donations of canned goods and money accepted for Love Outreach.

» “The Humans”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.

» Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

